Ubisoft Giving Away Assassin’s Creed Game For Free On PC

If you’re looking for a video game with some meat on the bone in order to help pass the time during lockdown, Ubisoft’s got the perfect answer for you, and what’s more, you won’t have to spend a dime.

From now until tomorrow, April 17th, the French studio is giving away digital copies of Assassin’s Creed 2 completely free, no strings attached. You won’t be required to pay anything following the period’s end, either. Simply start off the download prior to the event period’s end, and the full game is yours to keep forever. The caveat (because there’s always one), however, is that the offer strictly only applies to those on PC, as the title is only being offered free through Ubisoft’s uPlay service.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners are out of luck, then, though with how regularly various entries in the series tend to show up in monthly Games With Gold and PlayStation Plus promotions, we’d be surprised if it isn’t already part of your collection.

Released back in 2009, Assassin’s Creed 2 is often considered to be one of, if not the, best installments in the franchise to date and follows the life of one Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a Florentine nobleman who soon finds himself embroiled in a timeless war between two ancient orders. Urged to take on the mantle of assassin following the murder of his father and brother, Ezio rises through the secretive society’s ranks and becomes instrumental in averting a worldwide catastrophe hundreds of years in the future.

For the sake of those only familiar with more recent entries in the long-running franchise, we’ll refrain from spoiling too much more, but suffice it to say, Assassin’s Creed 2 still holds up today as both an excellent gameplay experience and somewhat factual foray into European history. For the low, low price of nothing, it’s definitely worth checking out.