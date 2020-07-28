August’s Free PS Plus Games Come With Some Special Surprises

Following a somewhat disappointing July for PlayStation Plus members, Sony’s made sure to come out swinging this time around.

Throughout the month of August, Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be free to download for all subscribers to the premium service, and it’ll be joined by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. If you’ve never heard of the latter, that’s because, in a surprising turn of events, the 60-person online multiplayer game’s release date coincides with next month’s PS Plus refresh, ensuring that there’ll be plenty of like-minded gamers eager to join the party. So that’s the games, but what about these so-called special surprises?

Well, for one, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available right now for you to pick up and play and obviously, getting a free PS Plus game early is always a nice little surprise for members. But furthermore, in what’s no doubt the occasion that all lapsed or part-time PS4 gamers look forward to, Sony has also outlined plans to hold another free multiplayer weekend beginning August 8th, waiving the usual fees associated with online play in the process.

You will, of course, still be required to own whichever title it is you intend to play, though we imagine you’ll have picked up at least one or two worthwhile adventures over the last several weeks, thanks to the near-endless deluge of sales and promotions.

And finally, last but not least, a special PS4 theme celebrating the 10th Anniversary of PlayStation Plus is still up for grabs, though only for a limited time. For exactly how much longer it’ll be available isn’t clear, so we’d advise you to download it at your earliest convenience, especially if you like the color yellow.

In related news, a series of manufacturing photos showing off the PlayStation 5 is making waves online, and for good reason. See here for all the details.