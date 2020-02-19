New Batman Arkham Game Will Reportedly Be A Soft Reboot

It would appear that Warner Bros. Interactive is finally gearing up to make a Batman-related announcement very soon.

The publisher, which is known to have had a new game starring the Dark Knight in the works for some time now, has seemingly struggled to keep certain details under wraps as of late. Several leaks and rumors (still very much unverified, we should note) have found their way online over the last few weeks which, combined with Warner Bros. Montreal’s own teaser campaign, heavily implies that the studio is about ready to unmask its latest creation.

Earlier today, an image of what looks to be the official logo (gallery below) for Batman’s next video game outing appeared online, but that’s not all. As per a series of (now-removed) posts over on Twitter by known industry insider Sabi (thanks, ComicBook.com), a number of interesting revelations have emerged, chief among them that the sequel will, in fact, be a reboot of the Arkham series.

“Now that I’ve talked to multiple people on it… the new Batman game does seem to be a reboot,” says Sabi, adding, “The name also changed during development. On the bright side, the Court of Owls is still a big focus, as I said before.”

New Batman Arkham Game Logo May Have Been Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sabi’s notes line up with a previous report from The Geeks Worldwide stating that the Caped Crusader’s return would be as part of a reboot, though the former doesn’t specify whether this will be as a soft or hard reset. For what it’s worth, GWW does claim that Warner Bros. is aiming for the former, meaning Montreal’s secretive project would still follow the same canonicity of Rocksteady’s beloved Arkham trilogy. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what transpires, but it’s food for thought, nonetheless.

In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you’re hoping to see come from Batman‘s long-awaited return to gaming in the comments below!