New Batman Game’s Reportedly A Reboot, Releases This Fall

It’s still unclear when, exactly, Warner Bros. Montreal plans to officially announce Batman‘s next video game adventure, but rest assured – it’s going to be soon. The studio, which took over Rocksteady’s acclaimed Arkham series after they left it, is hard at work on a new adventure starring the Dark Knight and they’ve been chipping away at it for some time now.

We know this because several members of the development team have teased the project numerous times already, leading us to believe that a global reveal is going to happen sooner rather than later. And if the most recent reports on the game are correct, then that certainly seems to be the case.

According to The Geeks Worldwide, the next Batman title will be a “soft reboot” of the Arkham franchise and better yet, it’ll release in Fall 2020. Which means that Warner Bros. Montreal will likely be announcing it within the next few months. Or at least, we sure hope they do.

Furthermore, The Geeks Worldwide say that this new game will be the start of a “somewhat cohesive DC Game Universe” and will be followed up by a next-gen DC title from Rocksteady. And while details on the story and gameplay are still under lock and key, it’s said that the title will feature a playable Bat-family, the Court of Owls and also include co-op.

The intel that the outlet has to share ends there, unfortunately, but if the next Batman video game truly is on course to release this Fall, it can’t be long now before Warner Bros. Montreal peels back the lid on it. And as soon as they do, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.