Every Big Video Game Release Coming In July 2020

July promises to be an amazing month for new game releases and here are some that you’ll definitely want to be on the lookout for over the next few weeks.

Iron Man VR (July 3rd)

In just a matter of days, you too can live out the power fantasy of piloting Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man suit, though beware – there’s a relatively steep upfront cost associated with experiencing what it’s like to be an Avenger. If you already own a PlayStation VR headset and two Move controllers, however, you’re all set. And if you’d like a taste of what awaits you, head over here to watch Camouflaj’s eagerly-awaited launch trailer for Iron Man VR.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (July 10th)

Koji Igarashi’s follow up to 2018’s Curse of the Moon – itself a companion title to Ritual of the Night – promises to provide more stellar platforming action for fans of classic Castlevania, sporting the same retro-era visual style as its predecessor alongside the addition of local co-op and other new features.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise (July 10th)

FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan returns in this unexpected sequel from director Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro. The original, renowned for its “so bad it’s good” gameplay and story, has developed a massive cult following since 2010 and even holds the Guinness World Record for the most critically polarizing survival horror game ever made. Unlike Morgan’s first adventure, the second installment will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Death Stranding PC (July 14th)

Another hugely divisive game, Hideo Kojima’s action title makes its debut on PC later this month. You can find our review of the PS4 version over here.

Ghost of Tsushima (July 17th)

Considered to be the last hurrah for first-party PlayStation 4 games before next-gen rolls around, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima boasts best-in-class visuals with open-world gameplay not dissimilar to that of Ubisoft’s proven formula.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (July 17th)

Mario’s slimmer, more pliable self gets a brand new adventure on Nintendo Switch on July 17th in the form of Paper Mario: The Origami King, and promises to bring back some of the core RPG features that were notably missing from the disappointing Sticker Star released for 3DS back in 2012.

Crysis Remastered (July 23rd)

Crytek’s seminal first-person shooter makes its return to consoles and PC at the tail-end of July and will assuredly lead to the resurrection of one of gaming’s most beloved memes.

Already decided which of the above you’ll be rushing out to buy on release day? Let us know in the usual place below!