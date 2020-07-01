Watch: Stunning New Iron Man VR Trailer Soars Online

Delayed indefinitely earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj finally confirmed back in May that the superhero adventure would arrive on the newly-revised date of July 3rd.

If like many, you’ve found yourself struggling to keep track of the days and weeks that have passed since lockdown began, we feel it’s worth mentioning that Marvel’s latest foray into the realm of virtual reality will be available to download later this week. As for what sorts of world-saving activities you can expect to be getting up to once the headset goes on, you can get a taste of that for yourselves by checking out today’s launch trailer up above.

Taking place several years after Tony Stark has retired from life as a weapons manufacturer, a dangerous threat emerges, threatening not only to destroy the newly-reformed Stark Industries but everything and everyone Tony holds dear. As depicted above, the enigmatic aggressors are known as Ghost and Living Laser, the latter of which appears to be piloting one of Stark’s very own suits. In order to ensure they’re equipped to deal with such threats, players will have access to a suite of awesome abilities, with the Iron Man suit also able to be upgraded and customized during the campaign in Tony’s workshop to suit individual playstyles, though it remains to be seen if this encompasses cosmetic options, too.

For those that have the kit necessary to experience VR on PlayStation but are perhaps concerned about the potential motion sickness that Iron Man VR may cause, a free demo is available to download now via PlayStation Store. For further information, see below for the key features, as provided by Camouflaj: