Iron Man VR Gets Hit With Major Delay

Less than a few weeks into the New Year and already, a huge number of high profile video game releases have suffered substantial delays.

Square Enix, in particular, confirmed earlier this week that both Marvel’s Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake will be arriving later than expected, with the former being pushed back by a whopping four months. That disappointment has only continued today as, just hours ago, The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt RED announced that its latest game, Cyberpunk 2077, has slipped from its original April window to September.

And now, the domino effect has claimed yet another victim. Camouflaj’s PlayStation VR exclusive Iron Man title has experienced something of a malfunction. Taking to Twitter in order to update fans with news of the setback, the studio said in a short message:

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

First announced back in the spring last year during Sony’s first-ever State of Play presentation, little to no details for the ambitious virtual reality experience have been heard since, making this delay not particularly surprising, but concerning to learn about, nonetheless. As is the case with every postponement confirmed so far this year, though, we surely speak for most in wanting Camouflaj to take all the time it needs in order to ensure Iron Man fans get the game they deserve later this year.

Iron Man VR is now scheduled to arrive May 15th for PlayStation VR and will see players take direct control of Tony Stark in his iconic suit. Speaking of which, this iteration of the hero’s armor has been designed by Adi Granov who, for those not familiar with the talented artist, has made a career out of bringing the character to life on paper, most notably for illustrating the Iron Man: Extremis miniseries as well as direct contributions to 2008’s live-action film as a concept artist.