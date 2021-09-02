Blastoise Joined Pokemon Unite And The Fan Memes Are Hilarious

Blastoise. The shellfish pokemon. It crushes its foe under its heavy body to cause fainting. In a pinch, it will withdraw inside its shell. Oh, and it’s the subject of some downright hilarious memes.

Yesterday, Blastoise made its way to Pokemon Unite, the pocket monsters’ very own MOBA. Along with the release was the reveal of the monster’s skin, a cosmetic-only change to the playable Pokemon’s appearance, that sparked a flurry of Blastoise memes.

Memes Galore

The Skin, entitled simply Fashionable Style, dresses the large, blue turtle up in a Tom Nook-green jacket with bright pocket square and ornamental button over a white, collared shirt. The look is capped off by a tan, brimmed hat for an altogether dapper, southern gentile look.

A tweet from the game’s official Twitter account revealing the skin quickly went viral as fans took to coloring in his character with jokes.

There were two dominant trends in responses to the skin. Among them Blastoise The Capitalist:

blastoise just fired the writers at his nominally leftist magazine for trying to unionize https://t.co/zNvxLwPqbY — the ape of god (@feelin__fine) September 2, 2021

and ill kidnap a thousand children before i let this company die! https://t.co/f5H20bztby — klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) September 2, 2021

This Blastoise just told me a dollar a day is more than fair for working a 12 hour shift in the coal mines https://t.co/KlFBZWHbgP — Mr. 15 minutes late to work (@grindcoregoblin) September 2, 2021

It’s fitting since the skin will cost you 400 Aeos gems, or about $8, to unlock.

And then there is Blastoise, Kings of Comedy:

The Kings of Comedy Edition. https://t.co/zhs3bIGQ8P — Thelonious Martin (@KingThelonious) September 2, 2021

uncle with a new job lookin, kings of comedy lookin ass https://t.co/Pq3QXiHuqc — austin walker (@austin_walker) September 2, 2021

Pokemon Unite is available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.