Ever dreamed of owning your own Clone army? You’re in luck, thanks to a new glitch discovered in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The exploit which was shared to YouTube by Bombastic takes advantage of one of the game’s unplayable characters, Grogu. When you select Mando as your playable character you’ll see Grogu floating around following you and available to switch in the game’s character menu.

Given that he can’t actually be used, if you swap the character out of the game for another Mando the game will duplicate Grogu allowing you to do this process up to 30 times. The result continues to spawn Mandalorians in the level until, eventually, you’ve assembled an army that will follow you into battle.

As you’d expect, having this many playable characters on screen can tank your performance; once more than 10 are on screen at once, the game’s framerate drops drastically. There is some value to using this glitch as all of the clones will fight for you. But since the game isn’t particularly challenging, this isn’t necessary for most players.

If you want to play around with the glitch, just be aware that have to download and install the Mandalorian Character Pack which comes with The Skywalker Saga‘s Deluxe Edition. That pack can be purchased separately for a few dollars, however.

Given that it wasn’t an intended feature, this exploit will likely be patched out in a future update so if you plan on giving it a go make sure that you do so soon.