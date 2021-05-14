Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans aren’t at all impressed with the latest batch of skins headed to the first-person shooter. Unofficially revealed by data miners earlier this week, Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic action hero roles Rambo and John McClane are due to arrive in-game very soon, though players have taken issue with their quality. In a thread started by user Rainbow_Frats93 over on Reddit, they compare Stallone’s upcoming Call of Duty debut with that of another recent guest appearance in Mortal Kombat 11.

As shown below, the differences in fidelity are instantly noticeable and while both are clearly reminiscent of the 80s icon, many have pointed out that Treyarch and Raven Software’s attempt at digitally recreating the Vietnam veteran is far too slim and short, with some even labeling the model as malnourished.

Troubling to say the least, but it’s worth noting that the skin could be intended for Warzone. As for why that’s an important distinction to make, the battle royale spinoff and Cold War are built in different game engines, with content transferred between the two having a well-documented history of looking considerably worse than native assets. That being the case, Rambo and McClane could end up markedly more desirable as premium microtransactions when the official release rolls around, so it’s a good idea to reserve final judgment until then.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s mid-Season 3 update is scheduled to go live next week, May 20th, and may introduce even more crossover Operators. A skin bearing the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger remains top of that list, but we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires, so stay tuned.