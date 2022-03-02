Capcom is remastering several Resident Evil titles with next-gen graphical upgrades like 4K textures and ray-tracing for release on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

The official Twitter page for the Resident Evil game franchise has announced that RE 2, RE 3, and RE 7: Biohazard are all getting visual enhancements later this year. Those who own the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the games won’t be charged anything extra for this upgrade, and that also includes PC gamers, who’ll be able to enjoy these remastered versions via a free patch.

As you can see for yourself below, Capcom has also shared a few screenshots that are presumably from these upgraded versions:

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with visual enhancements later this year! 🌿



Those who currently own these games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be eligible for a digital upgrade at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/MNPZcZBl7i — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 2, 2022

While it’s uncertain what exactly these “visual enhancements” will entail, it’s clear that ray-traced shadows will be one of them. This can be confirmed by the screenshot for Resident Evil 3: Remake, which features RT reflections on the wall in front of Jill Valentine. Other improvements will no doubt include higher presets that we’ve already seen on the PC versions, though the upgrade obviously won’t stop there.

It’s also worth noting that much like Cyberpunk 2077‘s next-gen release, these three Resident Evil titles could also get support for PlayStation 5’s DualSense haptics and adaptive triggers.

Resident Evil Village Mod Adds Leon Kennedy As Playable Character 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

Some fans of the horror game franchise might be disappointed to learn that the company has yet to announce a remake for Resident Evil 4, though the rumor mill has been buzzing with scuttlebutt over the past couple of months, most of which hinting that a remake of the acclaimed game is indeed in the works.