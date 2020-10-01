Capcom Teases Big Plans For Resident Evil’s 25th Anniversary

In news which is bound to make some fans (yours truly included) feel incredibly old, Capcom’s beloved Resident Evil franchise is less than 12 months away from celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Spread across seven (soon to be eight) mainline installments as well as more spinoff games and other media than we care to count, the survival horror IP has not only enjoyed huge success but endured disappointing lows over the last two decades. Though thankfully, it’s the former which best describes the series in recent times. With 2012’s critically panned Resident Evil 6 now a distant memory that most are happy to forget ever existed, 2017’s soft reboot as well as two remakes of classic games all serve as proof that the company once more understands what best defines Resident Evil, with next year’s Village seemingly all but guaranteed to continue that streak of success.

2021 as a whole, in fact, is shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet for the series, with film reboots, live-action TV shows and animated projects all on course to arrive throughout, and that only covers what we currently know about. During last week’s Tokyo Game Show, Capcom briefly outlined its plans to commemorate Resident Evil‘s quarter-century milestone, and while it didn’t specify exactly what those festivities will entail, an image (see below) splashed on screen during the announcement appears to suggest that it’ll be taking the opportunity to look back on previous work.

Chances are, the occasion will also serve as the host for some special announcements, one of which could well be confirmation of Resident Evil 4‘s long-rumored remake. That’s just one of many possibilities, however, so we’ll just have to wait until the big day rolls around on March 22nd to learn more. In the meantime, though, be sure to let us know what you’re hoping to see come of Resident Evil‘s 25th birthday in the comments down below!