Ada Wong Will Reportedly Be In The Resident Evil Reboot

Resident Evil is making a cinematic comeback in the near future.

Those with even a passing interest in Capcom’s beloved survival horror series will likely be well aware of that fact already, of course, but what else do we truly know about the reboot? Truthfully, not much. Constantin Film has confirmed previously that James Wan and Johannes Roberts were attached to the film as producer and writer/director respectively, though it has since emerged that Wan departed the project in order to work on another cinematic video game revival in the form of Mortal Kombat.

Roberts, on the other hand, has reiterated more recently that his adaptation of the franchise will more closely follow the source material, but we’ve still yet to learn of any official plot details or, for that matter, the characters that’ll appear on-screen.

We’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in the works and that Transformers is being rebooted – over the last several months though that filmmakers are considering various actors to fill the roles of Claire Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy and William Birkin. And extending that list one name further today is Ada Wong, who, we’re told, will make an appearance in the reboot, with comedian and actress Ali Wong being eyed for the part.

As always, it’s worth remembering that there’s every chance that Leon’s longtime love interest could end up cut from the movie or, for that matter, played by a different actor entirely. Given how much of an integral role the badass secret agent plays in the games, however, we find it hard to imagine the former coming true and as of right now, at least, we’re told that Ada is definitely in the current draft of the script.

As for the acclaimed video games, Resident Evil 3, a complete remake of the original 1999 title, is due to arrive next week, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for the latest details.