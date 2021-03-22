Capcom’s Hosting Another Resident Evil Showcase Next Month

In case you hadn’t heard, today marks a big milestone for one of the video game industry’s most revered franchises.

Capcom’s Resident Evil series, which single-handedly helped to popularize the survival horror genre, has turned a quarter-century old as of March 22nd and fans are celebrating the occasion all across the internet. Indeed, Twitter has been lit up with nostalgia-fuelled memories spanning the original 1996 game all the way up to and including the seventh mainline installment and a handful of critically acclaimed remakes, but what lies ahead?

A great deal, it turns out. In addition to the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village, a new multiplayer experience, RE: Verse and several adaptations are all in the works. This includes a Netflix exclusive TV show while we’ve also got a movie reboot on the way that’s intended to be much closer in terms of tone and story to the source material than Paul W.S. Anderson’s six-part series.

More details for all of that could well be coming down the pipeline sooner than you think, too, as Capcom confirmed earlier today that it plans to host a special showcase dedicated entirely to the flagship IP next month. No specific dates have been shared just yet, though front and center of this broadcast will almost certainly be new gameplay for the aforementioned Village. If audiences tuning in are really lucky, this could well be the venue chosen to confirm a demo release date, too.

We’ll keep you updated with all the important details as and when they emerge, but in the meantime, let us know which Resident Evil project you’re most looking forward to getting your hands on in the usual place down below!