Sony Reveals 5 New PlayStation 5 Game Covers

It’s been a long year, but as the holidays inch ever closer, so too does the reward of Sony’s upcoming next-gen console. Though the majority of the year was largely devoid of updates on the PlayStation 5, we’ve certainly learned significantly more over the past few months, especially at Sony’s initial reveal for the hardware. A total of 26 games were announced during the presentation, and many more have been confirmed in the time since.

The presentation also showed that Sony is opting for a brand new look for all things PS5, swapping out the PS4’s trademark black and blue aesthetic for a minimal white color scheme. Upcoming accessories for the new console will be white to match the hardware itself, and our first look at the PS5 game covers only further proved Sony’s commitment to the bold new direction – a solid white band at the top of every cover will house a simple black PS5 logo. It’s attractive and sleek, and reception to the change seems largely positive thus far.

Now, Sony has revealed five more PS5 game covers via some pre-order listings for the titles. The games included are Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

Unfortunately, there’s still a lack of information regarding the price of the PlayStation 5 and when gamers can expect to get their hands on one. As of right now, it appears Sony is in a stand-off with competitor Microsoft, anxiously waiting to hear the price of their Xbox Series X that’s confirmed to launch in November. One of them eventually has to break, though, so it shouldn’t be long before we finally hear more about pre-orders and pricing for both consoles.