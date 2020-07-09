Sony Reveals First Look At PlayStation 5 Game Cases

Sony nearly broke the internet with their massive PlayStation 5 stream last month, showcasing 26 brand new titles and revealing a full look at the two hardware configurations that will be launching this holiday season. We even got to see a collection of cool new accessories releasing alongside the console, such as an updated headset, media remote and HD camera. What we didn’t get to see, however, was what the box art for the upcoming PS5 games would look like, but all of that has changed today thanks to a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account.

The tweet offered up a photo – seen below – which gives us a look at the striking box art for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It appears Sony has opted to keep the blue cases from the PS4 era, but they’ve moved away from the blue labels and adopted a bold white with a black logo. It looks clean and sleek, and the simplicity allows for the box art itself to be the star of the show.

As for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, developer Insomniac has confirmed the game’s a standalone title that’ll focus exclusively on – you guessed it – Miles Morales. It’s expected to be shorter in length than the original outing, too, making it more akin to a spinoff like Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. That said, fans of the original will no doubt just be happy to have more web-slinging and exciting combat with improved graphics made possible by the PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to launch alongside the PlayStation 5 when it releases later this year. No official release date for either has been confirmed, but rumors have hinted at a late November launch. As always, stay tuned for more updates as they become available.