Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Says Players Still Haven’t Uncovered Everything

No matter how long you’ve spent attempting to map every one of Night City’s nooks and crannies since Cyberpunk 2077 launched at the tail end of 2020, there are still plenty of discoveries left to be made.

That’s according to CD Projekt RED’s Pawel Sasko, at least, who served as lead quest designer on both The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the sci-fi RPG in question. Celebrating the 1-month anniversary of Cyberpunk‘s launch with their followers over on Twitter, he acknowledges the unfortunate issues players have encountered in-game, reassuring folks that the studio is working hard to fix some of the most egregious problems. A lot of these should have been resolved via patches already rolled out across multiple platforms, of course, so if you’ve been holding off on starting V’s adventure, now’s as good a time as any, especially if you’re on PC.

Digressions aside, Sasko continues to assert that “nobody has yet uncovered everything we have prepared,” even going as far as to say that it could take years of playtime to document everything.

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologizes For Poor Last-Gen Versions And Offers Refunds 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bold claims, then, though if Cyberpunk 2077 truly is on the same level as Geralt of Rivia’s adventure, such confidence is certainly justified. In addition to everything present in the base game, it’s worth noting that various DLC expansions (exact size TBA) are on course to enrich the single player experience. That’s in addition to a multiplayer mode which has subsequently been delayed in order to allow CDPR time to focus on fixing the aforementioned bugs.

Think you’re the first to have stumbled upon a well-hidden Easter egg in Night City? Feel free to share your findings with others in the usual place below!