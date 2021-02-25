Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Are Furious Over The Game’s Patch Delay

In case you hadn’t heard, one of the big milestones intended to make Cyberpunk 2077 feel like a finished product has been pushed back. Yesterday, developer CD Projekt RED confirmed that it would no longer be able to meet its previous goal of delivering the beleaguered sci-fi RPG’s Patch 1.2 this month and had instead revised the date to the second half of March.

The cause of this setback, it said over on Twitter, was a recent cyber attack (an unfortunate irony) on its IT infrastructure which resulted in the theft of huge amounts of sensitive data, including source code for the studio’s in-house Red Engine on which its games are built. KELA, which documents the sale of illegal or stolen goods on the dark web, reported earlier this month that the aforementioned code had been sold to an anonymous individual outside of auction for an unspecified amount with the stipulation that it no longer be distributed or sold to others.

What exactly the longtime repercussions of this breach will end up being is anyone’s guess, but suffice it to say, Cyberpunk 2077 is already a noteworthy casualty. Not ideal circumstances for anyone involved, then, and some fans, despite being informed of the situation, have seen this lapse as the last straw in giving CDPR a second chance. Indeed, Twitter has been ablaze with comments ranging from outright apathy to muted frustration, and you can see some of the reactions for yourself below.

Looking at your track record, no one is expecting you to be on point. — Sleepydoge1023 (@sleepydoge1023) February 24, 2021

Who has had a worse 4 months than CDPR. Nobody. https://t.co/f51Way0pbg — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) February 24, 2021

“Great game guys, everything I wanted and more.” pic.twitter.com/WXfhPh4cLM — Nice ⏰ (@DanoIdam) February 24, 2021

Reddit is taking the Cyberpunk patch delay well pic.twitter.com/mNzvW1MarC — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) February 24, 2021

Is this the final nail in the coffin in regards to your intention of exploring Night City anytime soon, or are you willing to exercise patience until the moment that Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer considered to be one of the biggest flops in video game history? Share your thoughts with us in the usual place below!