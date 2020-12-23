Cyberpunk 2077 Players Complain That They Can’t Keep The Game After Getting Refund

It’s an understatement to say that the Cyberpunk 2077 launch hasn’t gone the way CD Projekt Red had hoped. This was the most anticipated game of the year, but what hit shelves was a buggy mess that barely ran on last-gen consoles. As a result, the title has been removed from Sony’s PlayStation Store and a warning about “performance issues” was added to Microsoft’s. Both companies are also offering full refunds for the title, which seems smart given that it looks like it’ll be many months until all the issues are ironed out.

Of course, nobody’s particularly happy with the current situation. CD Projekt Red has taken a massive hit to their reputation, their investors may be planning to sue over “misleading information” and gamers have been left hugely disappointed now that they face a long wait to play the finished product despite owning a copy of it. But there are some who’ve taken things a bit too far.

A handful of people don’t appear to understand what “refunding” means and hadn’t realized that they wouldn’t be able to play the game after getting their money back. One viral tweet doing the rounds shows an upset Xbox fan complaining about the situation, writing the following:

“I just got refunded for Cyberpunk but now you guys are removing it from my console???? I wanna play the game still!!!! You scammed the world by allowing a game to be released and sold on ur console that does not work and will not work for months!”

Cyberpunk 2077 Branded With Consumer Warning On OpenCritic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This individual is just one of many who seems to have unreasonable expectations about what a refund is. The thing is, though, some people who’ve requested refunds of Cyberpunk 2077 have indeed got their money back and kept the game. In fact, there’ve been reports of a lot of folks asking for one from Amazon for their physical copies, and being told not to bother sending the disc back even though they’ve been refunded. Similarly, as the title is DRM-free on CD Projekt Red’s GOG store, if you request your money back there, you can continue playing so long as you don’t uninstall it. Though that is a bit naughty.

All of this is a real shame, too, as beneath all the bugs, crashes, glitches and frame rate issues, Cyberpunk 2077 is a very fun experience. Let’s hope that it gets into a properly playable state sooner rather than later and that developers learn some hard lessons about releasing obviously unfinished products.