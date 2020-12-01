Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders Are Visibly Higher Than Any Witcher Game

Cyberpunk 2077 may not be with us just yet, but it’s looking as if the ambitious sci-fi RPG is already shaping up to be CD Projekt RED’s most successful title to date.

The developer, best known for its critically acclaimed Witcher trilogy based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s award-winning books, has devoted the majority of its resources to next month’s anticipated release ever since work wrapped on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in 2015, so suffice it to say, fans of the studio are expecting (perhaps to an unrealistic degree) something rather special indeed to slide through their mailbox next week.

Speaking of which, the recently revised December launch window for consoles (current and next-gen) and PC is one that – following multiple delays – is thankfully being adhered to. Early copies finding their way into the public domain is proof enough of that, of course, though a reassurance worth reiterating, nonetheless.

As for how successful this adaptation of Mike Pondsmith’s original tabletop game will prove to be is anyone’s guess, but we’re willing to bet with a high degree of confidence that CD Projekt is on to a winner. According to chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz, pre-order numbers for Cyberpunk represent “the biggest increase of deferred revenues” that the company has ever experienced, putting it above Geralt of Rivia’s three-part adventure by a comfortable margin.

A reassuring sign, then, but be that as it may, it’s worth noting that these are projections based on the number of pre-orders. Cancellations can (and do) happen for myriad reasons, so it won’t be until sometime after launch that the full picture will become clear.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10th for Xbox One, Series X|S, PlayStation 4, 5, PC and Stadia. Stay tuned for WGTC’s review.