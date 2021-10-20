Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3’s Current-Gen Updates Face New Delays

The past year has not been kind to CD Projekt Red. The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in late 2020 was an unmitigated disaster, as players trying to play on last-gen consoles experienced a litany of bugs that made the game borderline unplayable. CDPR has been hard at work adding updates to the game, and while those have led to many improvements, the supposed game-of-the-year cyberpunk shooter is still far from a perfect product.

The studio still plans to release a current-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners, which was supposed to come out in 2021. That will no longer be the case. CDPR announced on Wednesday that a current-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 has now been delayed until the first quarter of 2022. That means we won’t be seeing the update until January at the earliest and March at the latest.

While this news certainly isn’t surprising for people who have followed Cyberpunk 2077, it will be disappointing for fans who are waiting to test out the game with the most powerful capabilities offered by Microsoft and Sony’s gaming platforms.

Keanu Reeves Has Been Spotted Buying Cyberpunk 2077 Merch 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That wasn’t the only bad news that CDPR dropped, either. The company also announced that the current-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won’t be coming out until the second quarter of 2022. That’s an easier pill to swallow, considering that most people who have wanted to play the game already played it on last-gen consoles. However, it further shows how much CDPR is struggling to meet deadlines as time goes on, placing the once-adored company into a rather awkward situation with fans.