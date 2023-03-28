A new debate raging on social media about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom proves yet again that there’s no pleasing everyone, even if you’ve just unveiled a revolutionary mechanic that will essentially change how players approach combat in video games.

Nintendo held a gameplay showcase for Tears of the Kingdom today to detail some of the most exciting things the sequel will have in store for fans. While the changes are too expansive to get into, there was one thing that stood out among them: The ability to fuse your weapons with literally anything from the game environment.

That not only gives you a ton of options to experiment with, but it also fixes Breath of the Wild‘s widely-criticized “weapon durability” issue, where a weapon would easily break after a few hits early on in the game.

Is your sword on the verge of breaking? Just fuse it with a stone and you’re good to go — for a little while longer, at least. Do you need to incapacitate your enemies before they can strike you? Just fuse a mushroom to the front of your shield. The possibilities are seemingly endless.

Yet, it appears the very fact that the weapons are breakable has rekindled a familiar debate on social media, with many arguing that Nintendo should’ve gotten rid of it altogether.

I can now reveal I've been lead designer on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's weapon systems and I'm excited to announce that we've expanded the durability mechanic to now also destroy your Switch if you allow a weapon to break — Guybrush Tweetbad (@Meat__Hook) March 28, 2023

weapon durability in tears of the kingdom? looks like I'll be passing on this one too, I can't deal with weapons that break in 0.5 seconds — Soup/Luna (@soup3461) March 28, 2023

Apparently it is confirmed that Nintendo are bringing back weapon durability for Tears of the Kingdom so I'll probably just skip this one since that kinda ruined a lot of my enjoyment for BotW. — Nick Reineke (@RockLeeSmile) March 28, 2023

Some fans are having way too much fun with this reveal.

“We received a lot of positive feedback on the weapon durability mechanic, so we put more of an emphasis on it for Tears of the Kingdom. Weapons now break in a single use, including the Master Sword, which is why it is damaged in the art.”



-Eiji Aonuma, Weekly Famitsu Issue 1789 pic.twitter.com/l4w0cQeXL5 — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) March 27, 2023

Others don’t mind the return of “weapon durability” all that much, especially now that the game can find innovative ways to keep you on your toes.

Tears of the Kingdom looks rad as hell. Very happy they didn't get rid of weapon durability. Stay mad haters. — Razbuten (@theRazbuten) March 28, 2023

Tears of the Kingdom is coming out in less than two months on May 12, so players will be able to ascertain for themselves if the exasperating weapon durability mechanic has been overhauled with this new “Fusing” ability.