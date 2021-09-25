Developer Graces PS4 Players With New Free Games

If you’re still trying to milk the PlayStation 4 for all its worth before dishing out a tidy sum of money to buy a PS5, we have good news for you. You’ll be able to save on that hard-earned cash and get new content for your Sony console at the same time thanks to the release of two new games that are available for free.

Chapters one and two of Deltarune, a new role-playing game from the creator of Undertale, Toby Fox, is available for download on the console right now.

In the game, you play as a human boy named Kris, who teams up with classmate Susie and descend into a mysterious place called the Dark World. Soon they find a hero’s calling awaits them as they embark on a journey to save the planet.

Chapter 2 Will Also Be Coming To Nintendo Switch!

Fox, a one-man developer, began working on the game back in 2012 with the first chapter debuting in 2018. Now, the second chapter has been released, with many more in the works. Fox said he’s working on three more chapters, which will be paid releases, with the in-game information indicating there will be seven chapters total.

Deltarune has yet to be released on PS5, however, except by way of backwards compatibility, so PlayStation 4 owners have a special opportunity to play stress-free right now!