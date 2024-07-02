Do we know who the ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ season 2 leaked character is? The rumors, explained

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s future is uncertain, with the developer shying away from sharing any details about season two amid crushing financial loss after the game’s catastrophic flop. However, leaks about the upcoming character have resurfaced.

In the latest Rocksteady game, we take the mantle of four characters from the renowned DC squad—Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, King Shark, and Harley Quinn. And, like the name suggests, we have to kill the Justice League, or rather four members of it, who have been brainwashed by Brainiac.

This is a live-service game, with Rocksteady adding new chapters and episodes regularly. The first season was launched shortly after the game’s release and added the Joker to the roster. Now, there is a deafening silence about the second season, though, leaks have already suggested its villain.

Who is the villain of ‘Suicide Squad‘ Season 2 villain?

A few leaks from early June indicate Ms. Freeze is a lock for season two

In the comics, Ms. Freeze is Nora Fries, the wife of Dr. Victor Fries, who is obviously no one else than Batman villain, Mr. Freeze himself. Originally, Nora is diagnosed with a terminal illness and is frozen by Victor so he can find a cure to her sickness. Eventually, she would become her husband’s partner-in-crime and would be known as Mrs. Freeze for a little while. In some iterations, she was always known as another supervillain by the name of Lazara, though, it doesn’t sound like the case this time around.

In the Suicide Squad’s roadmap, the second season was teased in an icy setup, hinting at the involvement of a character like Mrs. Freeze or Captain Cold.

With Suicide Squad opening to the multiverse concept by the end of its main story, it’s no surprise Rocksteady is trying to diversify the roster by adding different versions of characters. The game is set in the Arkhamverse, but the Joker added in March was an entirely fresh take rather than the one in the Arkham franchise.

While Nora is expected to be another character added to Suicide Squad, we hardly know any details about her involvement in the squad. No release date, powers, or any other information has been shared by Rocksteady so far. In fact, the second season should already be live, given how the first one was launched in March. With that in mind, you have to admit it’s a bit worrying to see Rocksteady’s lack of updates about the matter.

Don’t tell me that season two background doesn’t look (sp)icy. Image via Warner Bros

The game’s failure reportedly cost Warner Bros. around $200 million. So we wouldn’t be surprised to hear about them ending the support for the game sometime soon, but we wouldn’t expect it before the second season drops.

