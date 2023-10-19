While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly the godfather of post-credit scenes, they’ve certainly made their way to other franchises and mediums, and video games are certainly not immune to this trend. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to hit store shelves in less than a day, and seeing how Insomniac is no stranger to packing its games with plenty of references to the overarching Spider-Man lore, it’s a prime candidate for having at least one post-credits scene.

Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have any post-credit scenes?

It should not come as a surprise, but yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does have a post-credit scene. In fact, it has two, both of which hint at what might be in store for gamers should Insomniac and Sony continue to work on this franchise (which, let’s be honest, they undoubtedly will).

Screenshot via WGTC

The first scene shifts over to Norman Osborn, the CEO of Oscorp and, depending on your perspective, serves the role of puppet master — after all, his scientific experiments were responsible for kickstarting the central stories seen in this latest Spider-Man game, as well as its predecessor. In this scene, we find Norman walking through the Raft: a high-tech prison that was specifically built to house criminals that have some sort of superpower or supernatural ability.

Osborn makes his way over to a cell, asking the prisoner inside of it to divulge the identities of the two Spider-Men. The prisoner is revealed to be Doc Ock/Otto Octavius, who torments Norman by refusing to reveal who’s behind the Spider-Man mask, saying that Norman needs to learn what it’s like to suffer and lose someone. He also reveals that he’s writing a book that he says is about “the final chapter” — we assume this is Insomniac Games’ way of hinting at another sequel.

The second post-credit scene is lighter in tone, taking place at the home of Miles Morales. While waiting for his mother’s new boyfriend to arrive for dinner, he spends some time with his love interest, Hailey Cooper. Before long, someone knocks at the door, and we’re introduced to two new characters: Albert Moon, who’s been dating Miles’ mother, Rio; and Cindy Moon, his daughter. Longtime fans might recognize that second name, and for good reason: it’s the alter ego of Silk, a superhero who got her powers from the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker.

It’s tough to say if Silk will play a minor or major role in a potential sequel, but if we were to put money on it, we’d bet that she (along with Doc Ock) will make a return in some capacity.