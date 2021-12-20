Don’t buy someone ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ on PC for Christmas

Final Fantasy fans have been excited to play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC since it was released on PlayStation last year. Unfortunately for them, the PC port has been released and people are finding it less than optimal.

The port seems to have a slew of technical issues, including some stuttering problems. The game also does not include some of the settings which were included in the excellent PS5 launch earlier this year. It is by no means a Cyberpunk 2077 level catastrophe, but the lack of options (no control over certain effects, no resolution scaling, or variable frame rate) is less than desirable.

Maybe to bring the news around to a more positive note, the Final Fantasy VII Twitter account announced that PlayStation Plus users who claimed the PS4 version can now upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free. The free upgrade will be available for PS Plus members later this week.

Starting this Wednesday…



• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.



• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

This comes after fans complained that the upgrade path was too confusing and that it was anti-consumer when only the PS4 version of the game was included on the PS Plus March 2021 lineup. Ironically people are still roasting Square Enix in the comments of their Twitter post because they didn’t announce it earlier.

i bought it at full price becuase i didnt think i was gonna get an upgrade. please announce these things further ahead. — TJ (@TJBV12) December 19, 2021

That's nice and all, but please fix the PC version. — Dave's Insane Studio. (@DaveNSaneStudio) December 19, 2021

Fix the PC version of your game… Shader compilation stuttering and hitching, stuttering while exploring the world.. stuttering is the very first thing you see in this game as the cinematic intro transitions to real-time… Nobody should purchase this game until you fix it! — Self Destructive (@Remij010) December 19, 2021

With that being said Final Fantasy 7 Remake runs great on PlayStation and hopefully after a few patches, the issues people were facing on PC will get fixed and people will be able to enjoy the game to its maximum potential. What do you think about the award-winning game having a mixed reception on PC? Are you going to play it? Let us know in the comments below!