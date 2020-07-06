Today’s Your Last Chance To Get 2 Big PlayStation 4 Games For Free

July 6th is the last day PS4 owners can redeem last month’s PS Plus deals on the PlayStation store. Starting tomorrow, Sony is going to choose two new games for PlayStation Plus members to enjoy, but before that happens, you may want to make your move and grab June’s titles while you still can.

For that month, PlayStation Plus members were given free access to some high-quality shooters: Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII. And if you download these games today, you’ll be able to keep them forever despite the fact that the deal is ending.

Initially released in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II is a mostly online multiplayer title that’s set in everyone’s favorite galaxy far, far away. Players can choose whether they want to play as rank-and-file Stormtroopers or force-wielding warriors from the acclaimed science fiction epics.

Star Wars Battlefront II Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Call of Duty: WWII also came out in 2017. This shooter, however, does not take place in deep space, but in the trenches of a Europe caught in the claws of the bloody Second World War. And unlike Star Wars, this one comes with a ton of different features.

Players interested in narrative can enjoy a beautifully-written campaign, one that brings the war to life as impressively as did Steven Spielberg’s Band of Brothers. Should you not be up for a campaign, though, you can also play multiplayer, or enjoy the hauntingly exciting Nazi zombies mode.

Come tomorrow, PlayStation Plus members will be able to dig into some new games. These include the sports title NBA 2K20, the action adventure platformer Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Erica. But as for June’s offerings, be sure to act quick before they return to full price.