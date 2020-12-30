Dying Light 2 Developer Teases New Year Release Date Reveal

Despite what the long period of radio silence might suggest, Dying Light 2 doesn’t appear to be in any sort of trouble.

According to developer Techland, in fact, production on the sequel is fast reaching a stage in which it feels comfortable once again opening lines of communication with the press and public alike, following confirmation of its indefinite delay at the beginning of 2020. There’s finally light at the end of that long, seemingly endless tunnel, then, but what exactly should fans expect?

Truth be told, we can’t answer that question with any certainty, as the announcement teaser over on Discord gives little away in that regard. However, the company does promise, at the very least, that it will update everyone on “how development has been going,” with fresh details on course to arrive in the new year.

It would seem that the developer is teasing the reveal of a revised (and hopefully adhered to) release date here which, if we’re really lucky, will be given in the form of a new cinematic or gameplay trailer. Folks will just have to wait and see, either way. For now, though, it’s reassuring enough to know that Dying Light 2 hasn’t suffered a silent death behind closed doors.

Coincidentally, Dead Island 2 – a sequel to Techland’s original post-apocalyptic zombie outing – has also experienced no small amount of its own issues over the last few years or so, though it now appears to be on track to arrive in the not-too-distant future. Last we heard, publisher Deep Silver promised that the title was still very much alive. See here for the full story and be sure to stay tuned for more on Dying Light 2.