Dying Light 2 Stay Human Delayed to February 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Developer Techland has announced that its highly anticipated zombie survival horror will not release until February 4, 2022, dashing fan hopes of getting their hands on the sequel before year’s end. Techland took to the game’s official Twitter account to break the news, saying their goal has always been honest communication with the community.

“The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line,” Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka explained in the statement. “The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we’ve ever done. Unfortunately, we’ve realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.”

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

The full statement, which can be found above, goes on to say the game will not be ready for launch until February 4, 2022, but that fans can expect some exciting news about the title later this month. Likewise, press and content creators will get a chance to preview current builds in October.



Dying Light 2: Stay Human is a first-person zombie survival game with a Mirror’s Edge-inspired parkour twist. Players can explore a sprawling open world that becomes more dangerous at night. It also features role-playing elements that allow players to make choices that shape the world around them, as well as two to four-player cooperative play. On its newly delayed release date, the game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.