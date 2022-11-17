Early ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Video’ clips show the Switch can’t even handle you throwing a Pokéball

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released today on Nintendo Switch and trainers with early copies of the game have already reported performance issues while playing the game. These videos have been circulated on social media, with fans concerned about the game’s development.

Despite how stunning the landscape is or the space the games provide to roam around the world of Paldea, trainers were baffled at how some scenes were laggy and glitchy. They’ve noticed objects clipping through some of the scenes, odd pauses, and rough camera movements whilst the player moves around. One trainer shared a clip where even throwing a Pokéball to catch a Pokémon resulted with laggy results.

oof the reviews arent kidding about the terrible performance #PokemonScarletViolet #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0oDvYQmMqV — cherrim @ pkmn scarlet (@Cherrim) November 17, 2022

Since Pokemon Scarlet & Violet released today.. 😌



I'd like to present to you.. A SAMPLE OF PERFORMANCE ISSUES IN #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet LMFAO 💀 pic.twitter.com/j5bRgneoxg — TM06💿: Exploring Paldea 🍇🍊 (@trsrpc) November 17, 2022

YouTuber GameXplain released a video compiling many of these glitches when he received an early copy of the game. He reported major camera issues and assets disappearing, just to name a few.

Unfortunately, these glitches aren’t new. Previous installments of the Pokémon titles have reported multiple bugs and issues during the first day. Not to mention, Gameboy versions of Pokémon had many glitches that speedrunners managed to exploit. But the high expectations that Gen IX had fans hoped that Game Freak would do better, especially since this is the second mainline title on the Switch.

Early reviews for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have pinpointed multiple gameplay issues, which led to the game receiving multiple low scores from critics. However, the game managed to hold at least a 7 or 8 out of 10 scores from some review sites.

Neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have acknowledged the issue and fans have begun to begrudgingly wait for the day one patch. We Got This Covered has reached out to Nintendo and to The Pokémon Company for comment. In the meantime, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out now on Nintendo Switch.