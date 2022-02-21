‘Elden Ring’ showcases stunning trailer ahead of the game’s launch

Elden Ring will finally be playable later this week, and ahead of its launch Bandai Namco has shared yet another glimpse at the game and its stunning environments.

Elden Ring will launch this Friday and today Bandai Namco shared a new Overview Trailer. In the six-minute-long clip shared to YouTube, fans get a further intro of the game, its lands, and the goal which players will set out to complete on their journey, “to reveal the fabled Elden Ring.”

Elden Ring is the latest Soulslike from genre pioneers FromSoftware. The game was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki alongside Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin who lent his skills with some of the game’s world crafting.

From this overview trailer fans can see some new locations that haven’t yet been detailed in previous footage alongside further information on how these areas relate to the narrative taking place.

Unlike previous Souls titles, Elden Ring boasts a huge open area. Called “The lands between”, these planes feature tons of locations filled with unique enemies and bosses, hiding loot and other secrets.

The main locations in the game’s world are legacy dungeons. These areas will feel more familiar to longtime fans of FromSoftware’s work and offer most of the game’s main story to be explored.

Before you head into the game when it launches on Feb. 25 check out the trailer to get a grasp on what’s coming.