Entire Resident Evil Franchise Gets Big Sale On Nintendo Switch

Consider yourself a loyal Nintendo fan at heart? Feeling left out by the seemingly endless sales being offered by Sony and Microsoft on a near-daily basis? You needn’t feel excluded any longer, as the Big N has just kicked off a giant one of its own, encompassing several publishers. NIS Ameria, WB Games and Team17 are just some of the publishers currently offering their extensive back catalogues for less than the usual asking price, as too, is Capcom.

Mimicking that of a similar franchise-wide sale found on Xbox earlier this week, essentially every mainline Resident Evil title is included in this particular promotion, with discounts going as low as $7.99 for some entries in the long-running survival horror series. But that’s enough talk from us. You’ve got until next week, July 30th to take pick up any of the following for the advertised price:

Resident Evil 0 – $12.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil – $12.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 $7.99 (was $19.99)

Sadly, Resident Evil 7 doesn’t appear on this list by virtue of it never having been released for the hybrid console, though a port has never been explicitly ruled out, so all hope’s not lost just yet.

For those with an acquired taste for Capcom-curated entertainment in general, the likes of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 1-3, Okami HD and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate are all up for grabs, too. Speaking of which, Capcom recently confirmed via a conference call with investors that, in light of Monster Hunter World being excluded from Switch, it plans to release a tailor-made entry in the franchise for Switch in the future. Details on the project remain slim, though you can find out everything we know so far over here.

As for Resident Evil, the eighth series’ eighth instalment, Village, is due out next year for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.