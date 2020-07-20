New Xbox Live Sale Discounts The Entire Resident Evil Franchise

If you’re in the market for some survival horror entertainment, Microsoft’s got just the deal for you.

The entirety of Capcom’s acclaimed Resident Evil franchise has just received a sizable discount on Xbox Live, meaning every mainline installment, from the genre-defining original game’s remake for Nintendo GameCube to this year’s reimagined Resident Evil 3 are all up for grabs at a fraction of their usual asking prices. As is to be expected, of course, the sale period will only be sticking around for a limited time which, in this case, comes to a close tomorrow, July 21st.

Continue through below for a full breakdown of every title included as well as their temporarily reduced price.

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 2 – $19.99 (was $39.99)

Resident Evil 3 – $40.19 (was $59.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $4.99 (was $19.99)

While diehard fans will assuredly have played most, if not all, of the above, newcomers who have found recently found themselves hooked on the series thanks to this and last year’s remakes now have the perfect excuse to experience Resident Evil‘s more modest beginnings.

If, on the other hand, you’ve yet to indulge in some of the spinoff media released over the years, Revelations and its sequel are well worth checking out, though you might find more success with the latter, which, unlike the original, was developed specifically for home consoles and features the most recent canonical appearance of former S.T.A.R.S. member Barry Burton.

As always, though, we’d recommend you steer clear of or leave Resident Evil 6 until last. The sixth entry remains the weakest to date, its poor critical reception eventually being partially responsible for Capcom’s decision to soft-reboot the series in 2017.

As for what’s in store for the franchise in the future and beyond, last month marked the official reveal of Resident Evil 8 for PC and next-gen consoles. See here for more details.