Every ‘Metal Gear Solid’ game, ranked

Snake has crept his way across almost every gaming platform under the sun. Here's the full ranking of his adventures.

After years in the wilderness, Metal Gear Solid is making a comeback. The upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be a full remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, but before then we have the Master Collection Vol 1 finally bringing the franchise to modern consoles.

So, what better time than to rank the entire Metal Gear franchise? There’s a lot to get through, so let’s climb into that cardboard box and get going.

26. Metal Gear Solid: Social Ops (2012)

This Japan-only iOS/Android turn-based gacha game is the only Metal Gear game you cannot play as the game data was stored on servers that were shuttered a decade ago. As it’s impossible to play, it’s at the bottom of the list.

25. Metal Gear Arcade (2010)

This arcade cabinet is a conversion of Metal Gear Solid 4‘s online mode. Released only in Japan, it didn’t catch on and now is all but impossible to find in arcades. Even if you do, a lone cabinet is limited to basic training missions so we wouldn’t bother.

24. Metal Gear Solid: Touch (2009)

This iOS app retells the Metal Gear Solid 4 story as a cover-based touch-screen shooter. It was never updated for modern phones and has been removed from the App Store. I’ve played it, and it’s a very cheap cash-in with no depth.

23. Metal Gear (NES) (1987)

Metal Gear was ported to NES without Hideo Kojima’s involvement. It’s a poor port that makes many changes, is riddled with translation errors, and doesn’t even fight Metal Gear. If you’re morbidly curious it will be included with the Master Collection.

22. Metal Gear Acid 1/2 Mobile (2008)

These two titles are cut-down Java ports of the Acid games on PSP that come in 2D and 3D variants. They’re very bare bones and only summarize the stories. At least they function well enough for what they are.

21. Metal Gear Solid Mobile (2008)

Ah, the N-Gage… Metal Gear Solid Mobile is a non-canon story set between the events of Metal Gear Solid and Sons of Liberty, though the wonky graphics and awful controls make it a pain to play. For absolute completionists only.

20. Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel (2006)

Only very technically a game. This PSP release takes the graphic novel adaptation of Metal Gear Solid and brings it to life as a motion comic. It has interactive elements based around hunting down data hidden within the art so technically has gameplay. Decent for what it is.

19. Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops Plus (2007)

This Portable Ops spinoff is focused on the online mode, which no longer functions. However, it does feature a single-player mission-based “Infinity Mode”. If you’re a Metal Gear dork (hi) it’s fun playing as Old Snake in Portable Ops but apart from that don’t bother.

18. Snake’s Revenge (1990)

Produced without Hideo Kojima’s knowledge, this strange sequel to the NES Metal Gear sees a bright orange Lt. Solid Snake on a new infiltration mission. Somewhat unfairly maligned, I think it’s a decent 8-bit adventure. This is finally getting a re-release in the Master Collection, so maybe more people will try it out.

17. Metal Gear (1987)

This MSX title is where it all began, beginning the Metal Gear saga and defining early stealth action gameplay. It’s historically important but not at all fun to play and is all but impossible to complete without a walkthrough.

16. Metal Gear Survive (2018)

This survival action spinoff from The Phantom Pain was a critical disaster and sales flop, though it’s not as bad as its reputation suggests. The excellent core The Phantom Pain gameplay is present, though smothered under a weird time travel space zombie story with few actual links to the rest of the franchise.

15. Metal Gear Acid (2005)

Metal Gear shouldn’t work as a card game, but Acid delivers the goods. There’s a nice amount of tactical depth, the story is bananas, and it looks great for a PSP game. Here’s hoping it returns in a future Master Collection volume.

14. Metal Gear Acid 2 (2006)

Coming one year after the original, Acid 2 takes the card-based mechanics and polishes them to a mirror sheen. The story is crazier, the graphics are attractively cel-shaded, and there are some very fun bonus modes. Bring it back!

13. Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (1990)

A vast improvement on Metal Gear and is still fun to this day. Many ideas from this were transplanted into 1998’s Metal Gear Solid and it’s crammed full of Kojima-brand lunacy. In what other game can you convince a guard it’s night by having an owl hoot at him? Also, deadly poisonous Zanzibar hamsters!

12. Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions (1999)

This expansion builds upon Metal Gear Solid‘s VR training, including a silly “murder mystery” mode, being able to play as the Cyborg Ninja and some interesting prototype work for the future of the franchise. It’s coming with the Master Collection and is due for a re-evaluation.

11. Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (2006)

Portable Ops picks up where Snake Eater leaves off, showing Big Boss beginning to build his mercenary army. Many future franchise staples make the debut here, though poor controls and boxy graphics let the experience down. It’s now of dubious canonicity and was superseded by Peace Walker.

10. Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes (2004)

This remake of the 1998 game attempts to update it to the standard of Metal Gear Solid 2. It sort of succeeds, and I like the divisive over-the-top cutscenes. That said, it fails to capture the atmosphere of the PSOne original and is a notable step down in voice-acting and soundtrack.

9. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)

Kojima wanted to move onto something new at this time, and the muddled Guns of the Patriots was the result. The gameplay is unfocused, the story is difficult to follow, and it’s just kind of sexist. There’s some fun to be had in the early missions and bits of the story of land, so here’s hoping it pops up in Vol. 2 of the Master Collection.

8. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

The Phantom Pain is a great game full of gameplay complexity and detail, as well as still looks great eight years on from release. Unfortunately, it’s clearly half-finished, with the latter half of the story cobbled together to get the game on shelves after several delays. I love what’s here. I just wish there was more meat on these bones.

7. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (2010)

Peace Walker revamps the traditional Metal Gear gameplay to include base-building, a firm focus on multiplayer, a dating sim, and dinosaurs. There’s a ridiculous amount of content crammed into this, and it has the distinction of being the funniest entry in the franchise. This has to be a shoo-in for the next Master Collection.

6. Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (2014)

This bite-sized game is arguably just a demo, featuring one map, a main story mission that can beaten in minutes, and a smattering of side content. But the small size means it’s polished to a mirror sheen and it delivers a cutting critique of Guantanamo Bay. I keep it permanently installed for a hit of stealth action.

5. Metal Gear: Ghost Babel (2000)

This Game Boy Color game is a true hidden gem and punches way above its weight. Essentially a halfway point between the MSX games and Metal Gear Solid, it tells an exciting story, is full of neat touches, and can hold its head up alongside its glitzier bigger brothers. Well overdue for a comeback.

4. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance (2013)

This character action spinoff about Raiden’s slice-happy cyborg adventures is just plain fun. Though a big departure from stealth, it still feels distinctly Metal Gear and Senator Armstrong is a great final boss (who has proved very memetic).

3. Metal Gear Solid (1998)

Arguably the greatest PSOne game in its vast catalog, this made a superstar of Hideo Kojima and sent Metal Gear into the stratosphere. It plays better than many other titles of its era and is full of amazing moments and great characters. I envy anyone playing it for the first time.

2. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2001)

The disturbingly prescient Sons of Liberty has aged like a fine wine, with its tale of out-of-control AI, digital information control, and the impact of the internet all coming weirdly true. Beyond that, it’s just a fantastically detailed stealth action game, with the Substance edition’s VR missions showing just how deep its gameplay is. Incredible.

1. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

The pinnacle of Metal Gear and one of the greatest games of all time. A gripping and moving story, with supremely tense stealth gameplay, still-impressive visuals, and *that theme song. It’s obvious why Konami chose this to be remade: it’s the shiniest jewel in the Metal Gear crown.