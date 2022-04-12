Every ‘Star Wars’ actor voicing characters in ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

Star Wars fans are excited for the newly released LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Fans of LEGO games might know that the games have evolved over the years as in the beginning none of the characters had any dialogue and relied on visuals to tell the story usually for humorous effect. As the games progressed the characters had voices behind them with some games like Lego Marvel’s Avengers and LEGO Jurassic World having isolated lines from their films, inserting them into the game.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is fully voice-acted, like Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 or LEGO DC Super-Villains, and some familiar voices were set to reprise their roles from the Star Wars films and animated series. Some of these actors are not confirmed to be voicing the same roles, but an assumption can be made that because they are listed as a voice, they are reprising their roles. Here are all the previous Star Wars actors who reprise their roles in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Reprising his role as the suave smooth-talking gambler Lando Calrissian is Billy Dee Williams. Billy Dee Williams first portrayed the character in 1974 in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Billy Dee Williams also came back to reprise the role in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. The actor has reprised his role many times over the years, returning to voice Lando Calrissian in different animated projects and video games, so it should be no surprise he returned for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Daniel Logan as Boba Fett

Daniel Logan, the boy who played Boba Fett in 1999 in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, reprised his role in the video game. Of course, Daniel Logan was a child when he first played the character and has grown up with Boba Fett, voicing him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and now he has reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Matthew Wood as General Grievous, and the Battle Droids

Sound Editor Matthew Wood provided the voice for the cybernetically enhanced Jedi-hunter General Grievous in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005 and reprised his role in many animated projects since then including Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also voiced the Battle Droids in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has reprised both the Battle Droids and General Grievous in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Sam Witwer as Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine

Sam Witwer who voiced the double-bladed lightsaber-wielding Sith Lord Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Witwer also provided the voice of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Rebels and voiced him in the new game as well.

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

The man inside the golden suit, Anthony Daniels, who played the protocol droid C-3PO in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977, reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This should not come as a surprise to any hardcore Star Wars fan as the actor has voiced C-3PO in over one hundred projects, from live-action to animated projects and video games.

Greg Grunberg as Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley

Greg Grunberg who played Temmin ‘Snap’ Wexley in the 2015 film Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and the rest of the sequel trilogy does indeed reprise his role as the Rebel pilot in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Tom Kane as Yoda, Admiral Ackbar, and Qui-Gon Jinn

Voice actor Tom Kane famously voiced the Narrator in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and while he might not be reprising that role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, he did reprise the roles of Yoda, Admiral Ackbar, and Qui-Gon Jinn. He voiced Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as other animated projects, while he voiced Admiral Ackbar in a few video games and the 2017 film Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in which the character was killed. Kane voiced Qui-Gon Jinn in The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, the 2020 short.

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Photo via Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi was voiced by James Arnold Taylor throughout Star Wars: The Clone Wars and does reprise that role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. In addition to playing the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he has voiced Obi-Wan in many other animated projects, including the previous Lego Star Wars game, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Having James Arnold Taylor voice the scenes from the prequel trilogy will surely be a highlight for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Photo via Star Wars: The Clone Wars/Disney Plus

Matt Lanter voiced one of the main characters of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Jedi Knight, and eventual dark side succumber, Anakin Skywalker. Lanter reprised his role as Anakin in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, making fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars quite pleased that they get to see The Clone Wars version of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in Lego form.

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Corey Burton voiced the former Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku in many animated projects including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars. Burton reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Naomi Ackie as Jannah

Naomi Ackie played Jannah, the former First Order Stormtrooper-turned-deserter that Finn encountered in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and she reprised her role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Stephen Stanton as Ben Kenobi

The old man Ben Kenobi, the hermit living on Tatooine looking out for Luke Skywalker, was voiced by Stephen Stanton in Star Wars: Rebels and a few other animated projects. He reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

A.J. LoCascio as Han Solo

Han Solo was voiced by A.J. LoCascio in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He previously voiced the smuggler-turned-Rebel Han Solo in The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.

Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson as Mace Windu

The Jedi Master Mace Windu was voiced by Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Carson previously voiced the purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Shelby Young as Princess Leia Organa

Shelby Young previously voiced Princess Leia Organa in the animated series Star Wars: Forces of Destiny and she reprised her role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Catherine Taber as Padmé Amidala

Catherine Taber voiced the Queen of Naboo and mother to Luke and Leia, Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as some other animated projects. Taber reprised her role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Kipsang Rotich as Nien Nunb

Kipsang Rotich portrayed the Rebel Nien Nunb in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Rotich not only returned for the sequel trilogy which featured the death of the character, but he also reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Greg Proops as Fode

Greg Proops, the frequent cast member of Whose Line is it Anyway, voiced one-half of the podracing commentators, Fode, in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Flo Di Re as Jocasta Nu

The faithful Jedi Master who was in charge of the Jedi Archives on Coruscant, Jocasta Nu, was voiced by Flo Di Re in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Flo Di Re also voiced Jocasta Nu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt

Voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson played the large muttering crime lord of Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Kevin Michael Richardson had voiced the character a few times in the past, in different animated projects including Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Phil LaMarr as Bail Organa, Kit Fisto and Jar Jar Binks

Phil LaMarr voiced the Senator Bail Organa in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. LaMarr also voiced the Jedi Kit Fisto in Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars as well as voicing him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He only voiced Jar Jar Binks once previously, in the short Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace, and he reprised all three roles in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Andy Secombe as Watto

Image via Walt Disney Studios Lucasfilm

Andy Secombe voiced Watto in the prequel Star Wars trilogy, beginning with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Secombe has voiced the character several times since then although his last performance as Watto aside from reprising his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was in 2012 with Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out, the animated film, and the video game Kinect Star Wars.

Brian Blessed as Boss Nass

Boss Nass was one of the more relatable characters in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, as most of the audience matched his disdain for Jar Jar Binks. Brian Blessed voiced the Gungan king and reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lewis Macleod as Sebulba

Lewis Macleod voiced Anakin’s rival in the podracing circuit, Sebulba in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. He reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Mark Dodson as Salacious B. Crumb

Jabba the Hutt’s laughing jester, Salacious B. Crumb was voiced by Mark Dodson in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, and he reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Steve Speirs as Roos Tarpals

Roos Tarpals, the Gungan Captain who served during the Invasion of Naboo was played by Steve Speirs in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Speirs came back and reprised his role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Carolyn Hennesy as General Leia Organa

The second Leia Organa on this list, Carolyn Hennesy voiced General Leia Organa, the sequel trilogy version of the character in Star Wars: Resistance. Hennesy reprised her role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Anthony Phelan as Lama Su

Anthony Phelan played the Kaminoan Lama Su in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and reprised their role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Jessica Henwick as Jessika ‘Testor’ Pava

Jessica Henwick played the Resistance pilot Jess Testor in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. She also presumably reprised her role in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as her name is in the credits.

As you can see, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga made sure that the game had plenty of experienced actors reprise their characters in the game. Although, if you fancy playing the game more in line with the way you experienced the original Lego Star Wars games, you can toggle mumble mode from the extras menu which disables voice lines. But who would want to miss all the classic nostalgia in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which is out now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.