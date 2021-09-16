Fans Are Going Berzerk Over Deltarune Chapter 2 Announcement

Out of nowhere, Toby Fox confirmed that the second chapter of Deltarune would be releasing in just two days and fans are going absolutely wild over the news. It was the ultimate way to end the day for Undertale’s 6th anniversary but no one had expected it would be coming as soon as September 17th. DELTARUNE CHAPTER 2 is already trending on Twitter with everyone so excited the capslock is OBVIOUSLY on!

Fans can learn more about the game and see an official F.A.Q. on transferring their chapter one save files over on the official website, but right now it’s way more fun to see just how elated everyone is to be getting more Deltarune content so soon!

WE FINALLY GOT DELTARUNE CHAPTER 2 GUYS… WE DID IT… pic.twitter.com/MUfOFLuRcJ — Deerly Prince Nam Lemonade (@NAMCOnade) September 16, 2021

happy anniversary undertale im so excited for deltarune chapter 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/f3yqh5r4Tj — Tiago 🐮 🔞 (@SaintBullArt) September 15, 2021

LOL Toby Fox just casually dropping the fact that Deltarune Chapter 2 is coming out in 2 days



I love this dude — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) September 16, 2021

so-called “free thinkers” when deltarune chapter 2 drops pic.twitter.com/TL0RX3v3oq — jpeg 😵‍💫 (@shithive) September 16, 2021

Everyone on September 17th when deltarune chapter 2 comes out pic.twitter.com/V9XQmvGkG3 — 🎉 in 6 days | 🐞 champion and hype man (@loveshroomss) September 16, 2021

We understand not being able to quite hold down the shift key the whole time out of excitement…

dELTARUNE CHAPTER 2 IN TWO DAYS?? 👁️👁️👁️👁️LET'S GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/P3OWp0d3Ke — 🔪Emma🔪 (@Snartles) September 16, 2021

Ahhhh those signature Toby Fox graphics…

I love them — 🍊 Gant ⚡️ (@NewCashew) September 16, 2021

Even the Among Us team is excited!

Needless to say, it looks like a whole lot of gamers will be checking out the second chapter of Deltarune when it releases on September 17th at 8 pm EST.