Fans celebrate Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ as Insomniac game gets an update

It’s any random day of the week, so it’s the perfect time to celebrate Sam Raimi’s 2004 masterpiece Spider-Man 2. Coincidentally, Insomniac Games’ hotly anticipated videogame sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man has also received an update by way of an apparent casting change for one of the main characters.

For all of the above reasons, Spider-Man 2 trended on Twitter Thursday, including the Raimi film being celebrated for its numerous expertly composed shots.

One movie fan proclaimed the Tobey Maguire-starring sequel to be the best Marvel film of all time.

Spider-man 2 is still the best marvel film pic.twitter.com/8F5PCRjwzg — Jason🦥 🎄 (@spongebobsloth) November 17, 2022

One Twitter user took the opportunity to call out Bill Nunn’s Joseph “Robbie” Robertson — an editor at The Daily Bugle and main friend of J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson — as an oft-overlooked, yet “underrated” supporting character.

Robbie is the most underrated Spidey supporting character. Wish he had more to do in the movies.

This scene from Spider-Man 2 sums up this man pic.twitter.com/0rMxAqgbpW — ChaMpiON (@champion029) November 17, 2022

The third act of the film was also praised as “close to perfection.”

Spider-Man 2’s third act is probably as close to perfection as you can get.

I get teary eyed every damn time. https://t.co/I7BLeb2yoS pic.twitter.com/IMNtUIP3kI — Bruno⚡️ (@alicentwaynes) November 17, 2022

Even though the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might be the GOAT of web-slinger movies, overall, one fan was quick to declare Spider-Man 2 as reigning supreme in the live-action space.

Into the Spider-verse is tha Goat but for these

for me personally it be

1) Spider-man 2 (2004)

2) Spider-man (2002)

3) No Way Home

4) Homecoming

5) Amazing SM 2 (imho All the scenes of Andrew just being Spidey IN THIS FILM are S Tier tho)

6) Spider-man 3

7) ASM1

8) Far from Home https://t.co/lSPgCSMNOH — Jax (@JaxBladeFitness) November 17, 2022

Of course, the upcoming Insomniac videogame Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — which exists in a separate universe from the Raimi film — was also part of the conversation due to voice actor Scott Porter announcing in a since-deleted Twitter post that he would not be reprising his role as Harry Osborn. According to the now archived tweet (via GamesRadar), this was due to the developers going in a more “photo real” direction, with the age difference between Porter and the character being “too much to overcome.”

“I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game,” Porter reportedly wrote.

Porter also voiced Heimdall in God of War: Ragnarok, which only hyped up one fan’s anticipation for Porter’s Harry Osborn reprisal. Sadly, that fan will probably be disappointed once they hear the news of Porter’s departure from the Insomniac game.

Another videogame fan was simply curious about what Harry’s new look might be, given that he will likely have a redesigned face that goes along with the recasting, just like what happened to the Peter Parker character in the first game from its original 2018 release to the remaster.

Okay I wonder what he’s face will look like? 🤔 — Rushan Shaquille Knight-pascoe (@ShaquilleKnigh2) November 17, 2022

However, one fan pointed out that we hardly ever saw Harry in the first game, so maybe it won’t be that jarring of a change, after all.

In the first game we only heard his voice in voice recordings during the secondary Lab experiment missions. This won't be a major change for the game. — Domination Gaming News (@DomGamingNews) November 17, 2022

There is not a firm release date set for Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, but the developer has reassured fans it is still expected to hit the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.