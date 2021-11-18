Fans lose their minds over Kevin Conroy’s Batman casting in MultiVersus game

One of Warner Bros.’ greatest assets when it comes to its upcoming Smash Bros.-like free-to-play brawler game MultiVersus is proving to be its genuinely star-studded voice cast, with each announcement of some of the original character actors returning blowing many fans’ minds.

We’ve already covered how the likes of Maisie Williams and Matthew Lillard are returning for their respective roles as Arya Stark and Shaggy, which is making pop culture fanatics go positively looney. But the return of a certain legendary Dark Knight voice actor⏤whose turn as Bruce Wayne has arguably never been topped in the animated realm following his debut as the vigilante in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series⏤is also stirring up such a tizzy on Twitter that you’d think people had been poisoned by the Clown Prince of Crime’s Joker Venom.

The man, the myth, and the legend Kevin Conroy‘s official Twitter account was even tagged in the announcement on social media.

The fan reactions have been understandably excited.

Getting Kevin Conroy as the Batman is the cherry on top of it all, I was already gonna play this game now I’m definitely going to play it A LOT — Multiversus batman main (@Orilarc) November 18, 2021

Indeed, Conroy’s announcement really cemented the game as being the genuine article and not just a pop culture fanatic’s fever dream.

THE WB SMASH GAME IS REAL!!! AND EVERYONE IS ACTUALLY VOICED WITH KEVIN CONROY BACK AS BATMAN THIS ACTUALLY LOOKS GOOD??? pic.twitter.com/Pz6ulvGUbr — Tyler (@Nanogenix) November 18, 2021

On the other hand, some were worried that Conroy might perhaps need a lozenge for that sandpaper-like growl.

… No way is that Kevin Conroy.



And if that is him, someone needs to call an otolaryngologist. https://t.co/sENywza3xh — Sam (@Spainkiller) November 18, 2021

With Conroy’s involvement, and other talented voice actors joining the roster as well as the title being free-to-play, the announcement cemented the title for some as being the brawler that may actually stand a chance at being considered in the same weight class as Smash Bros. at this point, despite Nickelodeon’s attempt to do the same with their All Star Brawl that released last month.

This game is free. This game has voice acting. This game has Kevin Conroy as Batman. It’s already better than the Nick game that flopped https://t.co/ZvscOTWK0B — Levi (@xLordOfAnime) November 18, 2021

MultiVersus releases in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.