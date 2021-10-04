Fans Pray That Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Final DLC Character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the best character line-up in fighting game history. The bedrock is Nintendo icons like Mario, Samus, Link, and Kirby, but the franchise is famous for featuring a tonne of guests from other games. These range from Metal Gear Solid‘s Solid Snake, Castlevania‘s Simon Belmont, and Street Fighter‘s Ryu. The game’s DLC releases have continued this trend, adding Minecraft‘s Steve, The King of Fighters‘ Terry, and Tekken‘s Kazuya.

But all good things must come to an end, and tomorrow will see series creator Masahiro Sakurai unveil the final combatant. As always, there’s been an avalanche of fan theories as to who this will be, ranging from Halo’s Master Chief and Resident Evil‘s Jill Valentine to Crash Bandicoot.

But there’s one character that’d particularly delight fans: Kingdom Hearts‘ Sora. The Keyblade wielding hero is the star of the long-running Square Enix/Disney collaboration, and many have been pushing for him to be in Smash for years. Here’s what’s going down on social media:

Sora in #SmashBrosUltimate , so we can get, a #NintendoSwitch exclusive, Kingdom Heart's game.



This time we can get, a Mario World & Donkey Kong World.#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/lSIZcES9XW — TheWhiteWarg (@RealWhiteWarg) October 4, 2021

Ready for Sora smash announcement👀

Bingo lives on for one last ride#SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/NxctGmxW1k — Chief – Addicted to Caffeine☕ (@BigChiefTrooper) October 4, 2021

I'm so down bad for Sora to be in Smash that I'm redownloading Kingdom Heart 1.5 hahaha#SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/yfddUNQmh5 — Rasamasala (@rasamasala) October 4, 2021

You know the one thing that sucks about wanting #Sora in #SmashBrosUltimate? Even when you explain you'll be happy no matter what even if Sora doesn't get in, people who hate/don't want Sora in will STILL label you as a whiny toxic fan just for thinking about #Sora4Smash. — HeartlessSlayer (@HSRW101) October 4, 2021

Not much longer till the final smash character is revealed. I'm hoping dearly that the character is Sora.#Sora4Smash #SmashBros #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/mLWiuiwMVA — Steven Connolly (@mrHowlll) October 4, 2021

Man oh man. If Sora isn't the final DLC character then all this for the last few days straight was for naught…#Sora4Smash #SoraForSmash #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/mzB6DMNvQZ — Jack C. Critchley (@Captainjjb84) October 4, 2021

Reasons I think Sora would be ideal for the last character slot:



1.)He can play like Ice Climbers. Sora handles melee combos, Donald is the projectile user, and Goofy could literally be his shield. It’s a no brainer.



2.)Final Smash would be Trinity Limit. #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/wkZgrqt78g — 6AT0 (@6AT000) October 3, 2021

It would be great if Sora is the last Smash Ultimate character. I don’t have my hopes way up but it’s still there lol. I’ve got a feeling it could be among us characters, but in my heart I’ll root for Sora until the end #SmashBrosUltimate #Sora4Smash — TheFrostQueen (@TheFrostQueen14) October 3, 2021

Some naysayers have pointed out that Sora would effectively be yet another sword-wielding character in a game that already boasts 20 of them. It’s a valid criticism, though I think he’d have a unique enough moveset to separate him from other fighters.

Another problem may be that Disney owns the rights to him rather than Square Enix. So far this hasn’t led to any disagreements, though Disney may balk at their character popping up in a straight fighting game. After all, Final Fantasy Dissidia was intended to be a Kingdom Hearts spinoff until Disney got cold feet about their IP being in a fighting game.

Whatever that Smash invitation contains is sure to cause joy and disappointment in equal measure. We’ll find out tomorrow at 10am ET during the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct.