Fans Pray That Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Final DLC Character
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the best character line-up in fighting game history. The bedrock is Nintendo icons like Mario, Samus, Link, and Kirby, but the franchise is famous for featuring a tonne of guests from other games. These range from Metal Gear Solid‘s Solid Snake, Castlevania‘s Simon Belmont, and Street Fighter‘s Ryu. The game’s DLC releases have continued this trend, adding Minecraft‘s Steve, The King of Fighters‘ Terry, and Tekken‘s Kazuya.
But all good things must come to an end, and tomorrow will see series creator Masahiro Sakurai unveil the final combatant. As always, there’s been an avalanche of fan theories as to who this will be, ranging from Halo’s Master Chief and Resident Evil‘s Jill Valentine to Crash Bandicoot.
But there’s one character that’d particularly delight fans: Kingdom Hearts‘ Sora. The Keyblade wielding hero is the star of the long-running Square Enix/Disney collaboration, and many have been pushing for him to be in Smash for years. Here’s what’s going down on social media:
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Some naysayers have pointed out that Sora would effectively be yet another sword-wielding character in a game that already boasts 20 of them. It’s a valid criticism, though I think he’d have a unique enough moveset to separate him from other fighters.
Another problem may be that Disney owns the rights to him rather than Square Enix. So far this hasn’t led to any disagreements, though Disney may balk at their character popping up in a straight fighting game. After all, Final Fantasy Dissidia was intended to be a Kingdom Hearts spinoff until Disney got cold feet about their IP being in a fighting game.
Whatever that Smash invitation contains is sure to cause joy and disappointment in equal measure. We’ll find out tomorrow at 10am ET during the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct.