Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over PS5’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal stream was a massive success and showcased 26 amazing new games set to release on the upcoming console. While not many of them will be available on launch day, they all impressed in some form or fashion and have fans eagerly anticipating the launch of the hardware at this end of this year. One very special game, however, will be releasing alongside the PS5, and it really blew the socks off of everyone who tuned in to the event.

Even though we all knew a follow-up to the PS4-exclusive Spider-Man was coming, we didn’t expect it so soon. But even more exciting is that fans will now get a chance to play as one of the web-slinger’s most beloved iterations, Miles Morales, in his very own game titled – you guessed it – Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Anyone who watched the ending of the original will know that Peter Parker began training Miles in the post-credits scene, so it’s not a completely unexpected twist, but it’s one that has everyone extraordinarily stoked.

Many have taken to Twitter to announce their untethered elation, and it looks like Sony has won over plenty of new and returning customers who will be buying a PS5 day one just to get their hands on this new game.

Gorgeous Screenshots Show Off Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Sony has confirmed that the title will be a standalone expansion akin to Uncharted: Lost Legacy, which provided all of the same production quality and gameplay of the normal Uncharted games but with a shorter overall length. This explains why it’s not called Spider-Man 2, though it’s always possible we could see a full-fledged sequel in the not-too-distant future.

PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to release on the same day, though no specific date has been confirmed for either quite yet.

