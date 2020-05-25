Final Fantasy VII Remake Sets Franchise Record As April’s Top-Selling Game

While the COVID-19 global pandemic that’s gripped the world continues unabated, it’s fair to say that video games have helped provide folks with a welcome solace to pass the hours during these unprecedented times. Though you’d expect a global outbreak to adversely affect software sales, video games have actually seen a 35% jump amid the pandemic.

If you’re wondering what the most popular title gamers have been playing while holed up at home is, well, some new NPD sales data may help give us some insight. Clearly, April has been a big month for games, especially remakes. Yes, not only did April see the release of Square Enix’s eagerly awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, but it also saw the launch of Capcom’s much anticipated survival horror reimagining, Resident Evil 3.

Specifically, the new NPD sales figures have revealed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake was indeed the top-selling game of last month, setting a new launch month record for the franchise. Furthermore, when compared to April 2019, last month saw a 73% increase in game sales across the board.

See below for the full list of the top 20 games for April:

Our congratulations must go out to acclaimed action-RPG Final Fantasy VII Remake for achieving the accolade of the best-selling game of April 2020. No small feat indeed!

But tell us, are you surprised that Square Enix’s epic role-playing remake made the top spot? Or did you see it coming? And are there any games on the list that have taken you by surprise? Let us know in the usual place down below.