Where To Find The Bolt Cutters In Resident Evil 3

Even though Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 3 is a more action-orientated experience than its predecessors, you’ll still need to solve a handful of environmental puzzles to make your way through the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City.

One of the most handy items you’ll need, especially in the opening hours of the game, is a trusty pair of bolt cutters that’ll enable you to access chained-up doors that are blocking your way. But how do you get your hands on these bolt cutters? Don’t worry as the following guide will give you directions so you can find them easily.

First things first: focus on putting out the fire that’s blocking your path in the alleyway early on in your play-through. Your main priority is to find the fire hose in the Kite Bros Railway building. The fire hose is strewn across the floor just outside the Subway Office where you’ll also find a typewriter, too.

After extinguishing the flames, proceed down the alleyway. The door to the garage will be marked by a sign that says “Repair” with an animation of a mechanic next to it. Proceed inside and on the back wall, the bolt cutters will be hanging next to several other tools. Sweet!

Now, it’s probably a good idea to double back and unlock some of the areas that were previously inaccessible. Proceeding too much further in the story will mean that you won’t be able to return to the early areas in the game, which means you may miss out on some pretty useful equipment.

The most important item to look for early on is the shotgun, which is located all the way back in the subway service station. Once you’ve finally made it through the early portion of the game, you’ll be able to discard the bolt cutters and free up some valuable space in your inventory.

That about covers it for now, but in the meantime, if you’re stuck in Resident Evil 3, why not check out our guides for how to kill the nasty Hunter Gamma monsters, what all the safe and locker codes are, or where to find the red, blue and green jewels?

Resident Evil 3 is available now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.