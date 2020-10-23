Where To Find Every Magic: The Gathering Card Preview For Commander Legends
Preview season for Magic: The Gathering‘s Commander Legends set may have started earlier than planned, thanks to several leaks over the last week or so, but there’s still plenty more to come ahead of the expansion’s launch next month.
Streamers, influencers, fan sites and a whole host of other outlets have been given their own individual cards to reveal and are sworn to secrecy until the fun kicks off on October 26th, and it’s an impressive list indeed. To save you from having to keep tabs on the wide digital world of Magic coverage, though, Wizards of the Coast has released a handy rundown that consolidates every single scheduled preview in one place.
This time around, spoiler season runs from the aforementioned date up until November 3rd, leaving players with roughly three weeks to get their pre-orders in and start brewing decks containing new cards.
The full preview schedule and where to find them is as follows:
October 26
Bennie Smith (blairwitchgreen)
Commander Rules Committee
Commanderin’ MTG Podcast
Commander’s Brew
Diário Planinauta
Forbes
Good Morning Magic
Making Magic
Santos Vella
StarCityGames
October 27
CulturaPop
DailyMTG
Good Morning Magic
Gstonegames
Herumkommandiert
Kotaku
Magic: The Gathering Chinese Traditional Facebook
mtg-jp.com
SheldonMenery
TraderOnlineVideo
Weibo.com
October 28
DailyMTG
El Artista Duelista
Good Morning Magic
LRRMTG
Magic: The Gathering Chinese Traditional Instagram
Mashable
MTGSHEEP
NGA
Numerama
October 29
ABuLae
Cristian Rojas
DailyMTG
Fazendo Nerdice
IGM
Iyingdi.com
Merchant
Nopi
The Command Zone
Weekly MTG
enndalgames.com
October 30
@GAMEBAR_LOTUS
ChannelFireball
CMDR Central
CMDR Ninety Nine
CoolStuffInc
DailyMTG
EDHRECast
Good Morning Magic
InfiniTokens
Jessie James
MTG Brazil YouTube Channel
MTG Muddstah
Romuald Fons
October 31
Chaos Cards
KitchentableCommander
LadeeDanger
Mengucci
MTG Landfall
Pinnoel
r/MagicTCG
TVMovie.de
November 1
Commander Replay
La Tour de Commandement
ManaCurves
The Mana Vortex
November 2
GLHF
Good Morning Magic
Heise.de
Jolt Commander
Liga Magic
Making Magic
MTGGoldfish
One More Mana
Sekappy
TCG Player
The Commander Sphere
November 3
@hareruya_Media
@wizards_magic
@wizards_magic Instagram
3GB
AffinityArtifacts
AshlenRose
DailyMTG
Drinks of Alara
Good Morning Magic
MTG Brazil YouTube Channel
MTGC
Riley Knight
Wizards Play Email
November 4
@clotaka1
Atog de Toga
DailyMTG
Good Morning Magic
Jumbo Commander
Les Chroniques du Commander
Magic: The Gathering Facebook
Magic: The Gathering APAC Facebook
MTG LATAM YouTube Channel
The Commander’s Quarters
Tolarian Community College
Magic: The Gathering fans can get their hands on Commander Legends boosters – either in standard boxes or Collectors editions – starting November 20th. If, on the other hand, you’d rather drop some cash on a pre-made deck that’s ready to go straight out of the packaging, two preconstructed bundles will be available on the same date. Fans of Simic and Boros decks, in particular, will definitely want to consider a purchase. See here for a summary of everything we know so far that’s included in each.
Source: Wizards of the Coast
