Where To Find Every Magic: The Gathering Card Preview For Commander Legends

Preview season for Magic: The Gathering‘s Commander Legends set may have started earlier than planned, thanks to several leaks over the last week or so, but there’s still plenty more to come ahead of the expansion’s launch next month.

Streamers, influencers, fan sites and a whole host of other outlets have been given their own individual cards to reveal and are sworn to secrecy until the fun kicks off on October 26th, and it’s an impressive list indeed. To save you from having to keep tabs on the wide digital world of Magic coverage, though, Wizards of the Coast has released a handy rundown that consolidates every single scheduled preview in one place.

This time around, spoiler season runs from the aforementioned date up until November 3rd, leaving players with roughly three weeks to get their pre-orders in and start brewing decks containing new cards.

The full preview schedule and where to find them is as follows:

October 26

Bennie Smith (blairwitchgreen)

Commander Rules Committee

Commanderin’ MTG Podcast

Commander’s Brew

Diário Planinauta

Forbes

Good Morning Magic

Making Magic

Santos Vella

StarCityGames

October 27

CulturaPop

DailyMTG

Good Morning Magic

Gstonegames

Herumkommandiert

Kotaku

Magic: The Gathering Chinese Traditional Facebook

mtg-jp.com

SheldonMenery

TraderOnlineVideo

Weibo.com

October 28

DailyMTG

El Artista Duelista

Good Morning Magic

LRRMTG

Magic: The Gathering Chinese Traditional Instagram

Mashable

MTGSHEEP

NGA

Numerama

October 29

ABuLae

Cristian Rojas

DailyMTG

Fazendo Nerdice

IGM

Iyingdi.com

Merchant

Nopi

The Command Zone

Weekly MTG

enndalgames.com

October 30

@GAMEBAR_LOTUS

ChannelFireball

CMDR Central

CMDR Ninety Nine

CoolStuffInc

DailyMTG

EDHRECast

Good Morning Magic

InfiniTokens

Jessie James

MTG Brazil YouTube Channel

MTG Muddstah

Romuald Fons

October 31

Chaos Cards

KitchentableCommander

LadeeDanger

Mengucci

MTG Landfall

Pinnoel

r/MagicTCG

TVMovie.de

November 1

Commander Replay

La Tour de Commandement

ManaCurves

The Mana Vortex

November 2

GLHF

Good Morning Magic

Heise.de

Jolt Commander

Liga Magic

Making Magic

MTGGoldfish

One More Mana

Sekappy

TCG Player

The Commander Sphere

November 3

@hareruya_Media

@wizards_magic

@wizards_magic Instagram

3GB

AffinityArtifacts

AshlenRose

DailyMTG

Drinks of Alara

Good Morning Magic

MTG Brazil YouTube Channel

MTGC

Riley Knight

Wizards Play Email

November 4

@clotaka1

Atog de Toga

DailyMTG

Good Morning Magic

Jumbo Commander

Les Chroniques du Commander

Magic: The Gathering Facebook

Magic: The Gathering APAC Facebook

MTG LATAM YouTube Channel

The Commander’s Quarters

Tolarian Community College

Magic: The Gathering fans can get their hands on Commander Legends boosters – either in standard boxes or Collectors editions – starting November 20th. If, on the other hand, you’d rather drop some cash on a pre-made deck that’s ready to go straight out of the packaging, two preconstructed bundles will be available on the same date. Fans of Simic and Boros decks, in particular, will definitely want to consider a purchase. See here for a summary of everything we know so far that’s included in each.