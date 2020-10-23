Wizards of the Coast doesn’t plan to kick off preview season for Magic: The Gathering set Commander Legends until next week, though at this rate, it’ll have nothing left to show when October 26th rolls around. As fans of the CCG will undoubtedly know, several cards from the upcoming expansion have already surfaced online, and while those sneak peeks have since dried up, the void of new information has now been filled by an unlikely source.

Seemingly as a result of listing them too early, Amazon has revealed the two preconstructed decks that are due to launch alongside Commander Legends next month, showing off a bunch of new cards in the process. As spotted by Reddit user apisto96, the images confirm that both precons will be two-color decks, one green/blue (Simic), and the other red/white (Boros). Check out the packaging and contents for yourself below.

Magic: The Gathering Preconstructed Commander Legends Decks Leaked By Retailer 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For folks not well-versed in the French language, translations of each card are as follows:

Wyleth, Soul of Steel (1RW) Legendary Creature – Human Warrior Trample Whenever ~ attacks, draw a card for each aura and equipment attached to him. 2/2 Providential Guard Rune (2W) Enchantment – Aura You may cast this spell as though it had flash if it targets a commander. Enchant creature Enchanted creature has indestructible. Glowing Solsteel (1R) Artifact – Equipment Equipped creature gets +1/+0 for each opponent you have. Whenever equipped creature is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to any target. Equip (4)

Some interesting additions here, for sure, but certainly nothing on the same power level as, say Scroll Rack. The artifact, which currently fetches a tidy sum on secondary markets due to its rarity, was confirmed in previous leaks to be getting a reprint in Commander Legends, this time as a Mythic Rare instead of its original Common rarity in 1997’s Tempest. A massive up shift, then, but one that makes perfect sense when taking into account the card’s extremely powerful effect.

Commander Legends releases next month, November 20th, for Magic: The Gathering. See here for a summary of all previous card spoilers and be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below whether or not you’re looking forward to this one.