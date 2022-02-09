‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ announced for Switch

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, set in the same universe as 2019’s Three Houses, is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Announced during the first Nintendo Direct presentation of the year, the game boasts some stunning visuals, breathtaking action, and plenty of dragons, swords, and army-scale combat to satiate fans of the series.

You won’t need to wait too long to get the game on your console, as the game is set for release on June 24.

