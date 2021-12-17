‘Fortnite’ debuts Spider-Man and MJ skins just in time for ‘No Way Home’

Fortnite has received another pair of outfits just in time for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home as part of its Winterfest event. Right now, via the Fortnite story, you can purchase both the Spider-Man and MJ No Way Home skins.

This season’s battle pass did include a range of Spider-Man outfits; however, this latest addition to the store is the outfit that Peter Parker dons in his latest MCU adventure.

Warning: The following article contains light spoilers of the fashion in Spider-Man: No Way Home if that’s something you care about.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home outfit also includes three variants. One Spidey suit is the chic black one that he dons later in the film and two more than are the red and black suits without the mask on.

This No Way Home skin for MJ is the first time the character has entered Fortnite, and her look also reflects the character from the most recent film.

Another No Way Home cosmetic is up for grabs, the No Way Homerun Hitter harvesting tool. It will set you back 800 V-Bucks while MJ and Spider-Man look for 1,500.

“Somebody’s got to look out for the little guy, right?”



Grab the Spider-Man and MJ Outfits, part of the No Way Home Set, in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/ZQAumhPj1q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 17, 2021

If you’re after these new looks, don’t wait too long as they’ll only be available to grab for a limited time before Fortnite replaces it with something else.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to watch in cinemas around the world now, and the reaction from those who have already seen the film is overwhelmingly positive.