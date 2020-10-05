New Fortnite Nexus War Leak Could Be Teasing Captain Marvel

Fortnite‘s ongoing Nexus War story arc started with the arrival of Season 4 could quite literally be about to start heating up.

Having returned from their latest deep dive into the battle royale’s game files, data miner SizzyLeaks has shared their findings on Twitter, immediately leading to rampant speculation in regard to what their discovery could be hinting at. As always, it’s worth noting that assets discovered via unofficial means such as these are never guaranteed to make their way in-game, though given how reliable similar leaks have been in the past, it’s more likely than not, that what’s been unearthed this time around relates to upcoming content. In fact, with patch v14.30 expected to go live later this week, it could well be the case that Epic Games is closer to spilling the beans than expected.

Before we get into the possible outcomes of SizzyLeaks’ reveal, though, you might want to check it out with your own eyes first down below.

For those not quite sure what it is they’re looking at, the footage shows several particle and visual effects for what’s presumed to be unused superpowers. These are all fiery in nature and belong to a character code-named Cherry. There is, of course, no Marvel hero that goes by such a name, though fans believe this to be a placeholder for one whose name begins with a C. Given that she’s known to wield elemental powers and her name starts with the same letter, many believe Cherry’s identity to be none other than Captain Marvel, a theory further supported by the fact she has previously appeared promotional art for Season 4.

Assuming all the above is bang on the money, then, Fortnite fans could see Captain Marvel join the fight against Galactus as soon as October 7th, but we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has planned, so stay tuned.