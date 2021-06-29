Fortnite Might Be Getting A Sonic The Hedgehog Crossover

If Fortnite fans have learned one thing since the battle royale’s release and subsequent domination of the genre, it’s that no collaborative effort, however weird and out of place it might seem, is off the table. In contrast to its family-friendly reputation, even horror franchises such as IT (albeit in the form of a very small and non-violent nod) have been celebrated on the shores of Apollo Island in the past, and if the works of Stephen King aren’t out of bounds, then a certain gaming mascot certainly isn’t.

Epic Games would need to seek Sega’s approval before opening a portal to Sonic The Hedgehog’s home world, of course, but the character has starred in numerous crossovers during his lifetime, most notably as a guest fighter in Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series. As for the likelihood of Mobius’ anthropomorphic population making the trip to Fortnite; nothing is impossible, though this particular rumor might be somewhat of a stretch.

For context, prolific data miner HYPEX recently discovered an unreleased contrail (visual effects shown when players deploy from the Battle Bus) in the game’s database bearing the code name ‘Sonic’. It’s worth noting, of course, that nowhere is the word hedgehog to be seen in the associated file but that hasn’t stopped fans from immediately jumping to conclusions. Indeed, multiple responses to the original post over on Twitter believe it to be hinting at the arrival of Dr. Robotnik’s nemesis, despite HYPEX believing the asset to be little more than a color swap of a previously released contrail for Raz in Season 6’s Battle Pass.

All things considered, we’d recommend taking this development with a huge grain of salt, though with 2021 being Sonic The Hedgehog‘s 30th anniversary, now would be as good a time as any to celebrate the speedster’s career in Fortnite. Let us know what you make of the leak in the usual place below!