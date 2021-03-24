Fortnite Might Be Teasing A Resident Evil Crossover

A new survey sent out to Fortnite players may have revealed several characters from other franchises intended to make an appearance in the battle royale.

As pointed out by Twitter user Mikey, the poll, which appears to be randomly distributed, poses a handful of questions to the respondent, including one which aims to discern their awareness of other video game characters. Among these are the likes of Mortal Kombat‘s Scorpion, Grand Theft Auto‘s CJ and large number of Capcom representatives, specifically Mega Man, Devil May Cry‘s Dante and Street Fighter‘s Ryu. It’s worth noting, of course, that the latter of these has already found their way in-game via last season’s Zero Point story arc, and it’s unclear whether this questionnaire was sent before or after the fact.

Regardless, perhaps most interestingly of all is the presence of three Resident Evil characters. Hugely popular S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine is one of the trio, while the two are named as Ethan Winters and Lady Dimitrescu.

The last of these is due to make her debut in this year’s Resident Evil Village and, considering the huge amount of attention she’s been receiving over the last few months, her being name-dropped here should come as no surprise. Fortnite is king when it comes to pop culture crossovers, after all, and Epic is clearly showing interest in the wider survival horror series following its recent successes.

This is far from any guarantee of such collaboration ever happening, but should the poll results indicate an eagerness to see Resident Evil represented in Fortnite, we imagine Capcom will be more than happy to oblige. Watch this space for further developments.