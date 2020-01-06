Fortnite Still Top Earning Video Game Despite Revenue Drop

Fortnite continues to reign supreme in the video game industry.

Released back in 2017, Epic Games’ battle royale has since become something of a cultural phenomenon, cementing itself as not only a genre leader but the go-to entertainment product for millions. So far is its reach, in fact, that Hollywood and even the developer’s own contemporaries have sought their own piece of the pie via collaborative events and the like. Marvel’s Avengers, John Wick, Borderlands 3 and even Star Wars have all visited Apollo Island within the last 12 months, with no doubt many more familiar franchises pencilled in to make an appearance in 2020.

With that sort of brand recognition at its fingertips – and an addictive gameplay loop underpinning it all, of course – there’s hardly any surprise that Fortnite has retained its distinction as the most profitable video game for the second year running.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per analyst SuperData’s year-end report, the site reveals that total revenue generated by the competitive shooter reached $1.8 billion in 2019.

An impressive achievement, no doubt, though it’s worth noting that the figure is actually less than that from the previous year. In 2018, Fortnite generated $2.4 billion, resulting in a 25% decrease. Should this be taken as a sign that the appeal of Epic’s flagship franchise is finally beginning to wane? Too soon to tell – spending habits may simply have changed – but it’ll be interesting to see whether that trend continues downward or recovers by 2021. Ultimately, though, it matters little. Even if the title’s draw were to steadily decline from here on out, it’ll still be making money hand over fist for many years to come.

Tell us, though, are you still logging in to Fortnite on a regular basis, or have you since found other adventures to occupy your free time? Let us know in the comments below!